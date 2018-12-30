A WOMAN has died after being involved in a crash with a van.

It is believed that the 86-year-old was crossing the road from the bus stop on the A61, Harrogate Road, Ripon, on Friday evening when she was involved in a collision with a white Citroen Berlingo van, opposite Quarry Moor Park Road.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "She was air-lifted to Leeds General Infirmary, but very sadly died in the early hours of Saturday morning, due to the injuries she sustained."

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the road at the time of the collision, who may have witnessed the collision itself or captured dash cam footage of the incident, to contact them.

Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Matthew Tanfield or email matthew.tanfield@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk-

You can also contact the Major Collision Investigation Team directly on 01609 643185, please quote reference 12180240825.