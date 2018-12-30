PUPILS at a York secondary school hosted an afternoon tea and panto

for 120 senior citizens.

The students and staff from Huntington School were joined by elderly residents from Huntington for an afternoon of festive fun in the week before Christmas.

Students prepared and served a Christmas themed afternoon tea followed by ‘Little Panto of Horrors’ performed by the sixth form.

A spokesman for the school said: "The day was fantastic and an enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Our guests were treated to a luxury afternoon tea served by the health and social care students.

"The senior citizens’ were very complimentary about the whole day.

"‘The food was delicious and professionally served’ and ‘The pantomime always makes me laugh with great music and singing’ were just some of the comments from our guests."