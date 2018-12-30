A TRIO of schools in the Selby area are getting involved in a new campaign to highlight how they can tackle litter in their communities.

Year 9 pupils from Barlby High, Selby High and Brayton Academy have all been working on Selby District Council’s blog writing competition which is part of the Don’t be a Waster – Reduce, Reuse, Respect campaign.

The council has teamed up with the schools and Minster FM to offer a joint prize to the winning blog writer – a work placement in the Minster FM newsroom and council’s marketing team.

David Green from Minster FM said: “We can’t wait to read the different blogs to find out what these teenagers want to do to deal with litter – which we all loathe – in our communities.

“And we’re looking forward to showing them how our radio station operates and what the inside of the area’s number one commercial radio station newsroom looks like.”

Gemma Day, English teacher at Barlby High School said: “We’re delighted to be involved in this competition. High quality work placements of this kind really add to the skills of students.

“We’re committed to ensuring the school and our students are aware of their impact and influence in the local community. We know they care about the issues as much as we do and this writing competition is a great way to demonstrate their passion.”

The shortlist of blog entries will be judged by award winning local children’s author Christina Gabbitas whose latest book Save Us was inspired by the Blue Planet TV series.

Christina, said: “It’s wonderful to learn that Selby District Council have been promoting such a fantastic, worthwhile initiative. Littering is not only an unsightly problem within the community but can be instrumental in causing harmful pollution to us, animals and birds. Our local rivers and canals are subject to a toxic mix of pollution through discarded plastics and other materials. We all need to work together to create a healthier and safer environment. I’m looking forward to reading and judging the children’s blogs.”

Selby District Council’s executive member for housing, health and culture, Cllr Chris Pearson, said: “This blog writing initiative is a different way we’ve come up with to involve older teenagers with our Don’t be a Waster campaign. We all want to see less litter on our streets so I’m looking forward to finding out how our local teenagers want it tackled.”