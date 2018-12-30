HARD work paid dividends for these students who were rewarded at a celebratory awards evening in York.

They all studied A-levels at York College during 2017/18 and were recognised at the college’s A-level Awards Evening, held at the Merchant Taylors Hall.

The celebrations began with music by 'Mason and the Quilter Twins' - talented music students from the 2017-18 academic year. Vice Principal, Glyn Jones, then welcomed the award-winning students and their families, and Principal Alison Birkinshaw gave an introductory speech praising the high grades and fantastic destinations of the college’s A-level faculty, as well as those of the vocational, apprenticeship, adult and higher education students from the year. At the end of the evening a vote of thanks was given by chairman of governors, Shirley Collier.

Special guests were former students Thomas and Megan MacKenzie who excelled in their A-levels at York College in 2009. Following university, and getting married, they are enjoying high profile careers in cyber security and the civil service, respectively. Thomas is currently an associate partner with IBM and Megan, having worked in the Cabinet Office, is now employed at the Department of Transport. Thomas and Megan are also the parents of two-year-old identical twin boys.

Glyn Jones, Vice Principal said: “This superb occasion gives us an opportunity to meet up again with our former students. Seeing them so excited to share their first experiences of universities (from all around the country), is so heart-warming. The students, supported by their families, friends and former college tutors, are excited to be back in York and it is clear they have all made an easy transition from College to university. Everyone from the college’s A-level faculty is very proud of their achievements.”

A-level Award winners:

Ancient History Student of the Year - Jac Thomas

Religious Studies Student of the Year - Francesca Sylph

Psychology Student of the Year – Karen Nyga

Sociology Student of the Year - Ciara O'Brien

Law Student of the Year - Nicola Merrit

Business Student of the Year - Duncan Robertson

Economics Student of the Year - Theo Wilson

Further Maths Student of the Year - Arthur Butler

Single Maths Student of the Year - Lucas Davison

Physics Student of the Year - Patrick Forbes

Biology Student of the Year - Cat Robinson

IT & Computing Student of the Year - Bethan Law

Physical Education Student of the Year - Owen Marshall

Medic of the Year - Jack Porter

Chemistry Student of the Year - Lewis Poll

Earth Science Student of the Year - Tabatha Maud

Drama Student of the Year - Harry Wade

Music Student of the Year - Ben Quilter and Adam Quilter

Film Studies Student of the Year - Alfie Woodhead

Art & Design Student of the Year - Zoe March

Politics Student of the Year - John-Paul Duddy

History Student of the Year - Edward Mellor

English Language Student of the Year - Kate Adams

English Literature Student of the Year - Alex Darbyshire

English Language/Literature Student of the Year - Jake Bristow

Languages Student of the Year - Kate Wareing

Media Studies Student of the Year - Eva Peteriova

EPQ (Dissertation) Student of the Year - Alfie Lamb

EPQ (Performance) Student of the Year - Hou Leong Yiu (Mason)

Most Improved Student of the Year - Charlie Massingham

Mature A Level Student of the Year - Megan Leahair

Student of the Year - Jem Parker

A Level Advocate of the Year - Dougie Ward

International Student of the Year - Enrico Cavallaro

Governors' Prize - Bradley Almond

Principal's Prize - Samuel Holmes