THE body of a man has been found in a car near Selby.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man was found in a black Peugeot at 7am yesterday morning near Low Moor Road.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a statement the North Yorkshire Police said: "The vehicle containing a 78 year old man was found at the cross roads of Low Moor Road and Moor Lane, near Ivy Cottage in Cliffe Common, Selby. "

Officers are currently conducting enquiries to determine the circumstances around the man’s death, which they do not believe is suspicious.

The vehicle was initially reported by a member of the public to Ambulance Services, who then alerted police to the location of the car. The road was closed until 1.20pm to allow officers from the Roads Policing Group to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle on the road, or anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation, is asked to dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to TC Richard Harrison. You can also email Richard.Harrison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk – please quote reference 12180241020.