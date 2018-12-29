A NEW non-executive director is being sought after to join the Board of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The director will play a critical role in the effective governance of the Trust, providing independence of thought and challenge, as well as support to our executives and a total commitment to the enduring values of NHS.

To manage the succession of the non-executive directors on the board and to strengthen the capability of the board still further, the Trust is seeking to appoint a new director with experience to believer to deliver safe and high-quality patient care as part of an integrated system, to support an engaged, healthy and resilient workforce and to ensure financial stability.

Susan Symington, Chair, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust explained: “Successful applicants are likely to be naturally strategic in their thinking, familiar with complex organisations, energised by change, driven by a desire to provide the very best standards of care to patients and service users, and robust and resilient in their approach to working life.”

The successful candidate will need to be available approximately five days a month. You can contact the chair of the Trust sue.symington@york.nhs.uk for an informal conversation if this opportunity appeals to you, or you can visit the Trust on Monday 7 January 2019 between 4-6pm in the Boardroom, 2nd Floor, Administration Block, York Hospital, when you can meet Non-executive director colleagues, governors and executives informally to discuss the role of a director in the NHS.

Mrs Symington said: “We are always interested in meeting applicants from diverse backgrounds who can add different perspectives to our debate at board.”

The closing date for applicants is Friday 11 January 2019, with assessments and interviews taking place on Thursday 24 January 2019. To be eligible to apply you will need to be a member of the Trust www.yorkhospitals.nhs.uk/get_involved/membership.