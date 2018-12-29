A WOMAN was injured in the early hours of this morning after falling near the railway line in an attempt to help a dog.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to a request from the ambulance to help assist a female who had fallen near the railway line, on Bootham Terrace, injuring her ankle.

"It is believed she was trying to assist a small dog.

"The injured female was carried by stretcher down the lineside then up to hard standing and left in the care of the paramedics."