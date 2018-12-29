SEVERAL stores at Vangarde shopping centre are back open after a temporary power cut.

A spokesman for Next confirmed that the Next outlet and John Lewis were without power for about half an hour.

She said: "There was no power for half an hour and customers were asked to leave but power returned shortly after."

Both shops are now back open.

Lizzie Hasnip, from Acomb, was in John Lewis when the power went out.

She said: "It looks as though the whole shopping centre is out of power but myself and the rest of the shoppers in John Lewis were ushered out quickly when the power went down.

"We were made to put everything back and leave as quickly as possible.

"The car park was crazy with people leaving."