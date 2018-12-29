FORMER Nestlé boss Paul Grimwood - who led a massive and controversial restructuring of the York factory a decade ago to ensure its future - has been awarded the CBE in the New Year Honours.

The York-born businessman was managing director of Nestlé Confectionery UK from 2006 to 2008, and is remembered for steering the Haxby Road factory through a period of major changes.

These included 645 York redundancies, the loss of some top products such as Smarties from York to factories elsewhere, the closure of old factory buildings at the southern end of the site and and a £30 million investment in a new Aero factory and equipment such as boilers at the northern, newer end of the site.

In 2008, when critics were predicting the factory would close down within a decade, just as Terry's had done a few years earlier, the former Fulford School pupil declared in The Press that its future was now safe.

He said: “We simply wouldn’t have invested the amount of money we have invested if there wasn’t a strong future for the business.

“If we remain competitive and flexible, and avoid arrogance and complacency, I can see no reason why the factory won’t still be here in 100 years time.”

Mr Grimwood went on to become chairman and CEO of Nestlé UK & Ireland from 2009 until 2012, when he was appointed chairman and CEO of Nestlé USA, one of the largest food companies in the USA with annual sales of $26 billion. He stood down as CEO of Nestlé USA earlier this year and retires as chairman next May.

A spokeswoman said he had been honoured for his contribution to the food industry internationally and in the UK, reflecting his successful career in the USA as well as the UK.

"Paul grew up in York and he is proud of his strong local roots. His family home remains in North Yorkshire where Paul will be based after his retirement from Nestlé."

Mr Grimwood said: “I am very proud and grateful to receive this honour. I have been fortunate throughout my career to have worked with outstanding people - and Nestlé is a great company. I would like to thank and pay tribute to the many friends and colleagues, in the UK, the USA, and around the world, who have made my time at Nestlé so successful and enjoyable.”

The spokeswoman said: “Paul has had an outstanding international career at Nestlé and everyone at the company will be delighted that he has received this well deserved recognition.”