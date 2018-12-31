YORK city centre has been packed with bargain-hunting shoppers over the festive period as new figures suggested the city bucked the national trend for retail doom and gloom in the run-up to Christmas.

Footfall in the fortnight to December 23 was 1.6 per cent up on 2017 and eight per cent up on the same period in 2016.

Andrew Lowson, executive director of York Business Improvement District (BID), said it was down in the previous week, December 3 to 10, but this was an anticipated result of a decision to move the Ice Sculpture Trail from then back to February.

“This was in response to some retailers saying the city has been ‘too busy’, so we hope to make this footfall back in February, which is traditionally a poor trading month,” he said.

It has been reported nationally that British retailers saw a decline in Boxing Day shoppers for the third consecutive year as fears continued to mount for the troubled sector, but Mr Lowson said the full picture for York post Christmas would not become clear until January.

However, he said York had a "great offering to consumers, including culture, great places to eat, a strong retail offering especially with independent shops and a festive experience put on by the city that not many can match".

He also said anecdotal comments from businesses such as an independent menswear business in High Petergate and a sports shoe business in Fossgate suggested good trading.

Mr Dowson felt the uncertainty associated with Brexit was not only beginning to affect business confidence but also translating into consumer spending, especially with the delayed vote on ‘the deal'.

Marcus Doyle, who runs the Yorkshire Soap Company and Imaginarium in Blake Street, thanked BID for helping to make the city look "fantastic" this Christmas and said his footfall and sales had been massively up at both stores.

He said the High Street wasn’t dead, but retailers had to work hard and "put on a show".