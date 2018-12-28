POLICE in a North Yorkshire town are offering free 'no cold callers' posters to residents after reports of suspected rogue traders.

Officers from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team are urging friends, family and neighbours to look out for each other, after incidents of doorstep sellers calling over the Christmas period in the town.

One Scarborough resident was visited by a doorstep caller who stated he was recently out of prison and was selling items to stop him from re-offending, North Yorkshire Police said. Another resident challenged him, and he ran away from the street, the force added.

A force spokesperson commented: "We're reminding residents that you aren't obliged to purchase items or services from doorstep callers. Should you feel that you are being pressured in to buying something, you can call us on 101. You can also contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06 for advice or to report rogue traders."

Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team are offering 'no cold callers' posters for free, which can be displayed in doors and windows. From January 2, 2019, they will be available to pick up from the town's police station, on Northway, and the Customer First Centre on St Nicholas Street. They will also be available at fraud prevention events at Scarborough banks in the New Year.

Elsewhere in the borough, police volunteers are working with officers

For more information about distraction burglary and rogue trading, including crime prevention advice which you can share with friends and family, visit the North Yorkshire Police website at www.northyorkshire.police.uk/boguscallers.

Rogue traders take advantage of householders by using high pressure sales techniques. The work is often sub-standard or not required at all.

A distraction burglar is someone who gains access to your property by distracting or tricking their way in to steal cash or valuables.

To reduce the risk of becoming a victim of these criminals, North Yorkshire Police said you should take the following four steps:

• Lock all doors – even when you are at home

• Stop before you open the door, ask them who they are

• Always use a door chain or spy hole

• Check – Not sure who they are? Don’t open the door!

People should report cases of rogue traders or uninvited doorstep callers to Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of any doorstep offender or rogue trader should ring North Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, the national charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111.