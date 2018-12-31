REFILLING your water bottle in York city centre could become easier next year, under council plans to encourage more businesses to offer free drinking water.

City of York Council is supporting a campaign to encourage people to cut their use of disposable plastic bottles and cups, as well as drink more water.

As part of the Yorkshire on Tap initiative, shops and restaurants will be invited to become "refill stations" and customers will also be able to collect reward points through an app.

According to a council report, Rafi’s Spicebox, The Cosy Club and Brewdog in York are already all signed up as well as all Costas, Premier Inns, Starbucks and Wetherspoons.

The documents say: "As well as reducing single-use plastics in the city, this proposal will also be encouraging people to live healthier lives by drinking more water.

"The NHS recommends that people drink 1.2 litres of water every day and with free water points available across the city we hope more people will choose to drink water as opposed to high sugar content drinks."

It is also hoped that the scheme will reduce litter and the report says it could be funded within the existing budget. The agenda says documentaries including Blue Planet II have highlighted the damage caused by plastic.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for the environment, will be asked to support the plans at a meeting on January 7.