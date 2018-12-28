THE man who brought Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre - and also an ice rink - to York has been recognised in the New Year Honours.

James Cundall, 61, chief executive of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions of Malton, has been awarded the MBE for services to the entertainment industry.

His firm installed York’s first Christmas ice rink in 2004, firstly in the Eye of York and now at the city’s designer outlet, and then built a pop-up theatre in the car park near Clifford’s Tower last summer, where it staged four Shakespeare plays to huge audiences and is set to return next summer.

James said he was "both surprised and humbled" and thanked his "incredible" team, saying: “My aim has always been to create quality live entertainment, while giving audiences value for money with their increasingly scarce leisure time.

“Over the last 25 years I have had the privilege of producing shows around the world that have been seen, and hopefully enjoyed, by millions of people.”

Mark Scott, of Knaresborough, who has been awarded the MBE for services to the environment as the Environment Agency’s Yorkshire area manager, said a highlight of his career was the way his staff responded to the 2015 floods: “So many people were out there doing their job for the benefit of others on a voluntary basis – they were magnificent; it makes me very proud.”

Robin Andrews, 76, received the MBE for services to the Ryedale Festival, for which he formerly served both as director and chair. He said: “It was a great surprise. I felt very humbled by it. The festival is, of course, a huge collaborative effort by hundreds of people who should all have knighthoods.”

Joy Hudson, 77, received the BEM for services to sport and the community after being involved with the running of Malton & Old Malton Cricket Club in voluntary capacities for decades.

Rodney William Gardner, of York, head of network operations at Northern Powergrid, was awarded the OBE for services to energy resilience and Deborah Jean Oxley received the same award for services to employee ownership and social enterprise in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The MBE also went to Professor Arthur Quentin Summerfield, of the University of York, for services to psychology and people with hearing loss, and to Professor Jacqueline Stevenson, of York, sociologist and head of research at Sheffield Hallam University and Susan Ann Allen, of Great Ouseburn, director of estates and commercial services at the University of Glasgow, both for services to education.

Lynda Marginson, of York, director of the National Probation Service’s north east division, received the CBE for services to probation and criminal justice.

Elizabeth Ann Knaggs received the BEM for services to scouts and community in Driffield and Pamela Grace Morgan, of Scarborough, received it for services to disabled swimming and Janis Linda Hickey, of Harrogate, founder of The British Thyroid Foundation, received the MBE for services to people with thyroid disease. Elizabeth Susan Cunliffe-Lister, East Riding Lord-Lieutenant, received the Royal Victorian Order DCVO.