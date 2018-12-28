YOUNG dancers from the Jean Harvey School of Dance will perform traditional dances at the York Guildhall Orchestra's New Year concert at York Barbican on Saturday January 5.

The concert of 'familiar works and fun for all the family' will include Peter and The Wolf by Serge Prokofiev, with orchestra president and internationally-renowned soprano Lynne Dawson the narrator.

York-born composer John Barry's scores to the films Born Free, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Out of Africa will also be performed. For more information, go to www.yorkguildhallorchestra.com