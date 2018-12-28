Customers with HMV gift vouchers are being urged to spend them as soon as possible because the DVD giant has gone into administration for the second time in eight years.

Those unhappy with pre-Christmas purchases could be unable to get a refund or exchange.

The company's Coney Street store was busy with browsers today as news of the company's problems broke, though the company's website did not include it in its store locator section.

Within hours of Paul McGowan, executive chairman of HMV revealing how precarious the company's financial position is, consumer publication Which? gave advice to customers.

Which?'s managing director of home products and services Alex Neill said: "If you have recently bought anything from HMV, you may not be able to claim a refund or exchange the item if the company ceases trading.

"If you have gift vouchers you should try to spend these in-store as soon as possible.

“If you are planning to shop in HMV and intend to buy something worth more than £100, make sure you use a credit card as you’ll be able to make a claim against your credit card company under Section 75 Consumer Credit Act if anything goes wrong.”

The future of the 130 HMV stores and their 2,000 plus staff is now uncertain after corporate accountants KPMG were called in as administrators.