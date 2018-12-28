ONE person has been taken to hospital after a crash in York this afternoon (December 28).

North Yorkshire Police said it happened on Moor Lane at 2.55pm and involved three vehicles.

It said there was "lots of traffic in the area" and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service added: "We sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

"One patient has been conveyed to York Hospital."

The spokeswoman was unable to confirm what injuries, if any, the person had suffered.