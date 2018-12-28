ONE person has been taken to hospital after a crash on Moor Lane in York this afternoon (December 28).

North Yorkshire Police said it happened at 2.55pm and involved three vehicles.

It said there is "lots of traffic in the area" and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

"One patient has been conveyed to York Hospital."

The spokeswoman was unable to confirm what injuries, if any, the person had suffered.