A DAD is pleading with the council to get rid of mould in his York home - amid fears for his young family’s health.

Gavin Goodwin, 23, and his partner Laura Clubley, 22, live in Walmgate, York and say they have been asking City of York Council to fix the mould in their flat for the past two years.

Mr Goodwin said he fears his two children, Logan, four and Amelia, one, may suffer from respiratory problems if the mould continues to worsen.

He said: “We have been living here for three years and for two of them we have been asking the council to get rid of this mould.

“The council will come out and see the house and then you don’t see them again for another six months.

“I have run out of options and countless amounts of times I have asked them to fix this.

“They have mentioned covering it with plaster board but after speaking to a builder, I don’t think it will prevent the mould spreading or stop it being a health problem.”

Mr Goodwin added he has sent pictures of the mould to York Central MP Rachael Maskell.

She said: “There is a clear correlation between mould and the health of people’s respiratory system.

“It is important this issue is addressed by the council as the long term effects for the family’s health could be severe, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“This will only add further pressure onto the NHS. Something must be done by the council.”

Mike Gilsenan, head of building repairs at City of York Council, apologised that the home was still affected by mould, and said the authority was working with the family to remedy the problem.

He said: “We established that the mould is caused by moisture condensing on walls and we are working to treat it and prevent it happening again.”

He said in such cases the council started by providing tenants with practical advice on reducing condensation, however if more serious reasons behind mould occurring were found, repairing options or preventative measures would be looked at.

Mr Gilsenan said this type of mould was common in many homes.

“For the most part this isn’t really an issue as it only occurs in small patches that can be easily cleaned away,” he said.

“However if the moisture is not regularly wiped away or exposed to ventilation, mould can develop and grow.

“This is why we advise tenants to minimise sources of warm moist air, use their heating effectively to maintain a consistent background heat – so keeping their heating on for longer periods but at a lower temperature; and by ensuring their homes are well ventilated. Where problems are severe, we may look at cleaning the mould with anti-fungicidal treatments; moving radiators to improve the circulation of warmer air around the home; or insulating walls internally, to raise their temperature and so prevent condensation.”

He added: “Since this tenant first raised this concern, we improved the building’s roof, its ventilation and insulation and cleared the gutters. Actions which benefit all tenants and residents in the block and ensure the building is kept in good repair, and free from any leaks that could lead to the development of mould.”

He said advice on preventing mould could be found at www.york.gov.uk/condensation.