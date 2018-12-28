PATIENTS who were in hospital on Christmas Day were treated to gifts thanks to York Teaching Hospital Charity and its supporters.

They received fleeced blankets to use while in hospital and take home with them and were well received across the hospital.

Sister Emma Brady said: “Patients don’t want to be here on Christmas Day, so making the day that little bit more special is what it is about.

"The blankets were really appreciated and patients were surprised to receive something. Its actions like these that make such a difference to our patients and we are thankful to York Teaching Hospital Charity for making this possible”.