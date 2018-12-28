A HEARING will investigate the conduct of a former North Yorkshire Police officer next month.

The force said PC Mark Thompson allegedly accessed the records of a person on a records management system for non-policing purposes in 2014 and 2015.

"It is alleged that this conduct was in breach of the relevant standards and amounts to gross misconduct," it said.

It said the misconduct hearing will take place between January 7 and 9 at the force headquarters in Northallerton, adding that such hearings involving police officers were now held in public to improve openness and accountability and ensure public confidence.