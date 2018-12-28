A NURSERY is celebrating after four members of staff collectively worked for the company for more than 100 years.

The committed quartet, who work for Johnsons of Whixley North Yorkshire Nursery, include Graham Richardson, group managing director and retail assistant manager, Paul Lamb - who have both worked at Johnsons for 35 years each. Meanwhile Adrian Price, resale plant buyer, has served for 25 years and Gary Sutton, accounts manager, has celebrated his 10th anniversary.

Paul said: “I can remember leaving school in 1983 and then the next day having a job interview with Johnsons of Whixley. After a trial there, I have never looked back."

Johnsons of Whixley is one of the largest commercial nurseries in the UK and a trusted supplier of plants and trees.