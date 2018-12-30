A BINGE drinker is today banned from driving after he drove at more than three times the drink drive limit.

James Daniel White, 47, crashed his Mitsubishi into another car at Sutton-on-the-Forest and drove off for a short distance, said Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting.

A breath test gave a reading of 119 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

White, of North Cowton, north of Northallerton, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

York magistrates banned him from driving for two years and four months, gave him a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities, fined him £120 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory surcharge.

For White, Liam Hassan said he had lost his job and binge drank regularly to cope with the amicable break-up of his marriage and other matters.

“He is very remorseful. He is personally humiliated and embarrassed at finding himself standing before the court,” said the defence solicitor.

Ms Reeve said police were called out to the scene of the collision at 7pm on November 17.

The people by the damaged car pointed out the direction the Mitsubishi had taken and officers located White in a nearby street.