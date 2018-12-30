A HUGE light show will be among the celebrations for the 950th anniversary of Selby Abbey next year.

The Abbey will also be a focal point of a major international event as it hosts the finish of the opening day of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire on May 2, with some of the world’s top riders and teams coming to the district, and thousands of people expected to surround the route and the finish line in front of the historic building.

The Abbey was built by the de Lacy family, but founded in 1069 by French monk Benedict of Auxerre, after a vision he had which urged him to establish a monastery in Yorkshire.

It is one of the few surviving abbey churches from medieval times and although not a cathedral, it is one of the biggest and most impressive of the remaining abbey churches.

Next year also marks 50 years since Selby Abbey became the first parish church to hold the annual service for the distribution of the Royal Maundy money in 1969, when Queen Elizabeth visited the church. The same year, legendary band Pink Floyd performed at the abbey at a special event marking 900 years of the site.

In 2015, Taiwanese singer, actor/director, record and film producer Jay Chou married his girlfriend at Selby Abbey, in an event which brought an increase in visitors from Taiwan and around the world as international tourists flocked to see the historic location.

Events planned to celebrate the 950th anniversary of the Abbey include visits from gospel choirs, a bell peal to mark the date the tower fell down in 1690, concerts, medieval days and parade to mark St Germain’s Day, but the highlight of the year will be an illumination and light show next Autumn, sponsored by Drax.

Jane Breach, visitor centre and communities manager, said: "We’re delighted to support the Selby 950 celebrations. Drax employs 900 people at the power station near Selby, and whilst our history is significantly shorter than the town’s - we’re proud of the connections we have developed with the local community over the last 50 years. We’re looking forward to working with Selby District Council and all the other community groups involved in the celebrations to make it a really special year."

Cllr Chris Pearson, lead councillor for housing, health and culture, said: "The events next year are an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the reason for our town’s existence – the fabulous Abbey.

"We’re working with the Abbey, the Town Council, the Civic Society, arts groups and local schools to see how we can help 2019 be a year that sees the community work together to celebrate this significant year."