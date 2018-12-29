POLICE in York have been handed extra powers to deal with revellers this New Year.

As the number of people visiting the city increases over the festive period, Inspector Andy Godfrey said the importance of increased police patrols had been made even clearer, particularly following the recent attack on a Christmas market in Strasburg.

He said this year's York Christmas market had been looked at as an event to be policed, on top of the regular policing duties.

Now police are also concentrating their efforts on the New Year celebration period.

Insp Godfrey, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “It’s for everyone to be vigilant and anything that’s noticed that’s out of sorts and looks strange and concerns people should be reported.

"We all police our city together and we rely on the eyes and ears to notify us of anything that looks out of place."

Insp Godfrey said the reaction from the public to increased numbers of armed police on the streets of York had largely been good.

He said: “When they are out there people seem really pleased to see them - we get really positive responses.

"It reassures people they are there if needed. Of course we hope they are never needed, but they are there if they are needed.

“We understand concerns but you can’t get left behind, you have to move with the times and the threats change. North Yorkshire is a massive county and we want to be able to respond quickly to anything that’s reported or as quickly as we can, but there’s no information to suggest that York is being targeted. However, all need to remain vigilant to keep the place safe. That’s the focus of a lot of the task group conversations: we have to encourage people to be vigilant.”

This New Year’s Eve, as on ‘Mad Friday’, Insp Godfrey said the force would not bring in officers from off patch to bolster its numbers, but some rest days had been postponed, and teams of Special Constables, PCSOs and volunteers would be used alongside regular frontline officers to increase the number of ‘boots on the ground’.

They will also be given authority to issue ‘dispersal orders’ to anyone who behaves in an unacceptable way.

“Have fun but don’t do it to the detriment of others and don’t cause antisocial behaviour," said Insp Godfrey.

"If we find people whose behaviour is below what we deem acceptable they will be dispersed out of the city and can go celebrate elsewhere.

"That’s not about spoiling people’s fun, but keeping the city safe and a nice pleasant place to be.”