FIVE people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A64 near York this morning (December 28).

It has happened near the Four Alls Inn pub close to Stockton-on-the-Forest and involved a silver BMW and a silver Mercedes, North Yorkshire Police said.

The collision was reported to the force at 11.25am.

The road is closed between the junction for Sand Hutton and North Lane heading into Huntington. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

There are long queues in both directions.

A police spokesman added: "Five people have been taken to hospital. This is as a precaution. Nobody is believed to be seriously injured."