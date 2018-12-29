MORE than 1,000 metres of hedgerow are set to be removed to make way for improvements to York’s outer ring road.

The hedges along the A1237 at Monks Cross roundabout will be cleared for construction work to take place in early 2019.

A planning application submitted to City of York Council says the hedgerows were planted more than 30 years ago when the ring road was built.

It says a tree protection barrier will be installed to shield the hedgerows which do not need to be removed. The report adds that the overhead electricity cables in the area also pose a “significant risk” during construction.

The council also agreed to commit £2.8 million towards plans to dual the ring road between the A19 Shipton Road through to Hopgrove at Malton Road. The council says it will cost £28 million to dual this section of the road.

If funding for the scheme from the Department for Transport is secured, a council spokesman said the roundabout improvement work and the dualling project will be joined together as soon as possible to reduce cost and disruption.