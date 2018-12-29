YORK’S first restaurant week is set to be launched in 2019.

The event, which aims to help residents discover different places to eat by offering set menus at some of the city’s best eateries from £10 per person, is being organised by York Business Improvement District (BID).

Director Andrew Lowson said: “People are getting value for money and the restaurants will be getting more people in. We hope it will encourage people to try places they haven’t been before.

“I think York has got more of a reputation for food and it’s not surprising if you look at the quality of the food offering. And if it can get people into the city who would not normally be coming, it should also help other sectors.”

He added that the BID team spoke to business owners across the city and many expressed an interest in signing up.

Similar festivals in Sunderland, Leeds and Sheffield have already been popular.

A date has not yet been confirmed but the first restaurant week is expected to take place at the end of March.