LOOKING for a new hobby for the New Year?

York Hospital is looking for members for a new wellbeing choir being launched to help people improve their health and happiness.

Studies show that singing in a choir has positive effects on physical health, which can improve life expectancy and quality of life.

With this in mind the hospital has launched a three month pilot scheme for a wellbeing choir open to everyone including staff, patients, visitors or members of the public.

Jessica Sharp, art and design project coordinator at York Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust, said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to come and join us.

There is a huge amount of evidence to show that singing improves our mood, with a decrease in stress, depression and anxiety.

“Singing increases the level of ‘happiness hormones’ endorphin, oxytocin and serotonin which also increase pain-tolerance thresholds, helping people suffering chronic pain or illnesses.

“These benefits are boosted in a group setting, compared to singing alone.

“The wellbeing choir will offer a relaxed session suitable for all abilities.

“We hope to provide opportunities for people to socialise, and most importantly, to feel good and have fun.”

The choir will be led by Nicola Betts, community musician, music teacher and singer.

Her work includes leading community choirs and music sessions for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.

The pilot starts on Wednesday, January 9 and runs until March 27 between 12 to 1.30pm every Wednesday in York Hospital’s chapel on the main corridor near junction 5.

Anyone interested in joining the choir should contact Jessica on 01904 725265 or email jessica.sharp@york.nhs.uk