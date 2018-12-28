A RYEDALE hotel has been named one of the UK’s hotspots for hos-paw-tality.

The Black Swan in Helmsley has been awarded the title of Gourmet Hotel in the PetsPyjamas 2018 Dog-Friendly Travel Awards.

The awards were judged on, among other things, on the venue’s dog-friendly rooms, dog facilities and provisions such as a bed, bowls and treats and nearby dog-friendly attractions.

Judges were impressed that dogs were able to dine with their owners and the dog-friendly pubs, cafés and tearooms in Helmsley.

Lis Rickelton, manager at The Black Swan, said: “We are very happy and proud to have won PetsPyjamas’ Gourmet Hotel award.

“We really do love having our furry guests visit us here at the hotel.

“We are lucky to be in such a lovely country location with great walks on our doorstep.”

Karen Hanton, co-founder of PetsPyjamas, said: “We’re thrilled to share and reward such deserving properties, who have gone the extra mile in their own unique way to bring joy to our four-legged friends and their devoted owners, including The Black Swan at Helmsley for the Gourmet Hotel award.”