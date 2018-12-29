A COUNCILLOR has demanded an inquiry into plans to move 20 elderly residents out of their homes for a year during renovations.

Cllr Andrew Waller (Lib Dem, Westfield) said people living at Lincoln Court in Acomb were assured they could stay in their flats while City of York Council carried out building work.

But a council spokesman has now said residents will have to move out and apologised for the “unexpected disruption”. He added that alternative accommodation for everybody living in the building and moving costs, including the price of new furniture and decorating works, will be paid for.

Cllr Waller said: “For [residents] to hear at this late stage that they will have to move out has created considerable upset, and I have demanded an inquiry into why previous assurances, which I heard by being present at the meetings between officers and Lincoln Court residents, have now been rescinded.” Cllr Waller has called for a guarantee that residents will get a date to move back and that they are given support to help them keep in touch with their friends and neighbours, as well as making sure they do not lose money because of the move. A council spokesman said the local authority is “going beyond our legal obligations” to support residents.