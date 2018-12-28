THE parents of a popular rugby player have raised more than £23,000 towards research into the little-known condition which led to his death.

Tom Parsons, from West Heslerton, died while on holiday on the Greek island of Zante in 2016.

The 22-year-old suffered from myocarditis, which is inflammation and damage of the heart muscle.

His parents Nick and Sue set up the Tom Parsons Trust, which has provided defibrillators in the community, as well as fundraising for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) towards myocarditis research.

Their latest donation of £23,810 was raised through sponsored events and a summer ball.

Sue said: “The ball was such a beautiful event – all of Tom’s friends were there – there was so much love for him and it really felt like we were keeping his memory alive.

“I always say that Tom had quality, rather than quantity. Even though he was so young, he had really done a lot with his life. He had amazing friends, he had travelled a lot, he had experienced true love, he had a good childhood.

“He had so much more to give but he had had a very rich life. We miss him so much, as do a lot of other people.”

BHF fundraising manager Jane Horsnell said: “Sue and Nick’s efforts are truly humbling. To have taken this awful experience and to have made some good come from it, is so touching.

“The BHF is funding research into myocarditis, as well as other heart and circulatory diseases. With the help of our volunteers, fundraisers and researchers we are working towards a future where no one experiences the heartbreak caused by these conditions.”