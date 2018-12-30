AS 2018 draws to a close, York's MPs look to the year ahead, with both sharing their thoughts on Brexit.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell:

As we enter 2019, the Brexit crises will dominate the political agenda. As the economic picture worsens, with business loss of confidence, we could face an emergency budget, as hinted at by the Chancellor. I will represent York’s Referendum mandate to keep us as close as possible to the EU, and will support a General Election, and failing this, then a public vote on the final deal. Only a Labour Government can bring resolve, due to our trade and economic priorities.

Our public services and support systems are also struggling. As more people are placed on Universal Credit, foodbank demand rises. The underfunding of schools and health services is putting serious pressure on these vital services. Levels of crime and vulnerability have increased as we do not have the necessary resources to keep people safe.

I will continue to focus on vulnerability in York. Having worked on substance misuse services this year, next year my focus will be on mental health. I plan a public inquiry into building the services that York needs to address this.

Finally, I am determined to see a Labour council elected here in York in May. For too long many constituents have been failed by the lack of vision, housing, facilities, and quite frankly hostile policies, driven by the current Tory/LibDem coalition. It is time that constituents were offered hope and security which can and will be delivered by Labour.

Julian Sturdy, York Outer MP:

New Years is a time to reflect on the year that is past and look to the new opportunities to come.

Looking to the start of 2019 it seems the most pressing issue will be Brexit with the meaningful vote being held on the government’s withdrawal agreement in the week commencing 14 January. I share concerns which have been expressed about the deal, particularly on the issue of the ‘backstop’ temporary customs arrangement with the EU. I would like the Prime Minister to be able to present a revised deal to Parliament, and will be watching to see what she can achieve before I decide how to vote. It is vital to agree a settlement that protects our economy, unites the country, and upholds the 2016 referendum result.

However, it is vital that local matters of importance are not overshadowed by the ongoing Brexit process. With this in mind, I will be continuing my work for our city on a wide range of critical local issues. This includes pushing for better and fairer funding for our schools and local health service, campaigning for better broadband services, improved transport infrastructure and being as accessible as possible to my constituents.