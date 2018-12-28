A FAMILY firm that has kept York moving for generations is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Hughes Removals was founded in 1948 with one £8 van but now has 14 employees and eight vans, having completed thousands of moves over the decades.

The business was started by Joyce and Billy Hughes in Jackson Street in The Groves and is now run by their son Melvyn, from the company’s warehouse and office in Shipton-by-Beningbrough, where they also run a storage and self-storage service.

Joyce, now 92, said: “There was a van for sale at Rowntree’s for about £8, a chocolate brown van.

“I had just lost my granddad and I had some inheritance so we bought it. Before that, Billy had a bike that he used to buy and sell things.

“Everyone knew him as ‘Little Billy Hughes’, he was just one man with one van, and the money we made went back into petrol for the next day so he could keep getting more work.”

To mark the anniversary, the company has put new commemorative livery on its lorries and bought a new 18-tonner, and has also been running a competition to win 70 bottles of drink to help toast it.

Melvyn said: “We have done everything from bedsits to mansions, including Castle Howard a few years ago, and have been to the Isle of Man, Scotland, France and Ireland for moves.

“We’ve done all sorts with removals including lifting big grand pianos over the tops of houses with cranes.

“I remember one time I was on top of a piano as it was lifted up and over the house and in through the top window. Four years later they rang back as they were moving again – but thankfully that time they’d sold the piano with the house!”

He added that he was hoping to pass the business on to his son, called Billy Hughes, like his dad, ‘so it will have gone full circle then.’