CHILDREN at a York library are putting their creativity to the test after the delivery of new Lego bricks.

The donation, by York’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) network from TalkTalk, will enable the Dringhouses Library to start hosting a new weekly after school ‘Lego Club’ for local children in the new year.

The free Lego club will welcome children aged 4-plus on Tuesday afternoons starting on January 15, 2019, between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

The gift to the library is part of a community support programme run by York’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) from TalkTalk as part of its full fibre network expansion project.

The new network will provide ultra-fast broadband to 55,000 homes and businesses across York by the end of next year and make it the UK’s first Ultra Fibre Optic city.

Residents in Dringhouses, Woodthorpe, Chapelfields and Foxwood can now connect to one Gigabit per second internet speeds thanks to the network.

Weekly drop in sessions are being hosted at the library on Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm for residents who want to find out how to get connected.

Fiona Williams, chief executive of Explore York Libraries and Archives, said: “We are thrilled with the Lego, which will kick start our new weekly ‘Lego club’ in the new year. We would like to thank York’s UFO from TalkTalk very much for their kind support and it’s lovely to see the children’s enthusiasm with the Lego already.”

Helen Fletcher, marketing manager for York’s UFO for TalkTalk, added: “We are delighted to have been able to help the library in their quest to set up a new Lego club for local children. It’s great to come along and see the children using their imagination and creativity to build some amazing structures.”

Homes and businesses in Rawcliffe, Clifton, Huntington, New Earswick and parts of The Groves have been able to connect to York’s UFO over the past couple of years and the full fibre network is currently being installed in Holgate and Poppleton which will be able to connect early next year.

York will be the first city in the UK to have city-wide full fibre all the way from the exchange into individual homes or businesses, transforming it into the country’s first gigabit city.