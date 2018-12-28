A TEENAGER who left home when he was 16 is appealing to other people in a similar position to seek help from a charity in York.

Oliver Cousins, 18, from Huntington, left his home last January after a break in family relations and sought help from SASH, a charity that helps young people who find themselves homeless.

SASH provides young people between the ages of 16 and 25 who find themselves homeless a place to stay. Volunteers offer their homes to people in need.

After living with Helen Botterill in Huntington for nine months, he was able to find a flat of his own thanks to SASH's help and will shortly embark on a volunteering trip to Cambodia.

He said: "I was in a really dark place but SASH took me in, found me a suitable place and helped me get my life back on track.

"Thankfully SASH allowed me to live with Helen and taught my essential skills in life such as money management and key organisation skills."

"The people at SASH are like my family. They have been my mother, father and friends all in one.

"At a time like Christmas people can often feel like they have no one else to turn to.

"Being homeless can put you into a rut that you can't get out of.

"I would plead with anyone feeling in the place I was to contact SASH and they will always be there for you when no one else is."

After finishing his job at Ultra Fibre Optic, Oliver said that SASH helped him afford a new flat and pay his rent and council tax so he could work on achieving his dream of working for charities abroad in developing countries.

He said: "The charity have helped me find a host for my house whilst I am away for three months working with the International Citizen Service.

"I hope my story shows that young people who are struggling have a way out of the cycle."

Clare Usher, Communications Manger of SASH, added that the charity was really short of hosts in York right now. If you would like to volunteer as a host please visit https://www.sash-uk.org.uk/.

