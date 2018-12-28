POLICE are renewing an appeal for information after a car was stolen during a two-in-one burglary in North Yorkshire.

It happened overnight on December 12, between 2am and 6.30am, on Nelson Street, Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police said a property was entered and the keys to a black BMW 3 series were taken from inside. The car, which was parked outside, was then driven away.

At around 6.15pm the following evening, a man was seen to abandon the car in an alleyway to the rear of Prince of Wales Terrace on Scarborough’s South Cliff, before walking off in the direction of West Street.

He is described as being white, in his late 20s to early 30s, of a slim build and between 5’6″ and 5’8″ in height. He had collar-length light-coloured hair and what has been described as “messy” facial hair somewhere between stubble and full growth. At the time, he is described as wearing a black anorak-type jacket that was zipped all the way up and black jeans.

Investigating officer PC Liam Cromack said: “A number of inquiries have already been carried out in relation to this report but I am now appealing for the public’s help to further the investigation.

“In particular, I’m asking for anybody who may have CCTV footage of the area, and who hasn’t already been contacted by police, to check their footage. I am also asking for anybody to come forward who may recall seeing a male matching the description around the time the vehicle was abandoned.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack, or email directly liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the reference number 12180230574.