A YORK software developer has been awarded ‘Bronze’ at the residential property industry’s ‘Oscars’.

TouchRight Softwar, which has a base at the Regus offices on Oakdale Road, Clifton Moor, won Bronze in the new Supplier of Technology Apps category at this year’s Negotiator Awards.

Business owners Terry and Rachel Lightfoot said: “We are thrilled to have received this award in this new highly competitive category, it really is testament to our team’s hard work and commitment in continually developing the software for our users in this sector.”