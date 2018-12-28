THE founder of a cat rescue centre near Selby says she worries about being able to afford to keep the shelter going after retiring recently.

Jackie Bower, who runs Black Cat Rescue from her home in North Duffield, said 2018 has been a mixed year for the centre, which suffered a major blow when two of its long-standing volunteers died within a week of each other.

The 65-year-old said the shelter continues to operate over capacity and it has been a slow year for rehoming the cats that she cares for.

"Most of the calls or emails I have taken have been people wanting kittens," Jackie explained.

"I only bring in older cats these days so they are harder to home.

"The number of cats needing help on a daily basis continues to increase and it breaks my heart to have to turn them away."

During 2018, Jackie has took in 15 cats and re-homed six.

Jackie retired from her job working in recruitment for a clinical trials company in September.

She said: "I have now retired, mainly as my husband's health continues to deteriorate and he needs constant care.

"The cats are my sanity, but I worry terribly about how I am going to continue to fund the food, litter, electricity and more especially vet bills in the future now I don't have an income."

Over the years, Jackie has built up a handful of regular supporters but as many of these were elderly she said this handful is getting smaller and she is finding it difficult to attract new supporters.

She relies entirely on donations of food and cash and also holds regular coffee mornings in Selby and one-off fundraisers to keep the centre going.

She said: "As I am getting older it's getting harder to keep up the pace. There was a time when I had help seven days a week but now it's just me who keeps the cats cleaned out, fed and littered. All the lifting involved with the fundraising events is also taking it's toll but I'll tell you something, I won't stop. It's not a chore, it's a passion. It's what defines me and makes me the person I am."

She added: "On a brighter note, I continue to meet some wonderful, like minded people through the rescue and this is one of the perks."

Each December the shelter runs a Christmas Food Appeal and asks people to help in any way they can.

To make a food or cash donation to Black Cat Rescue, phone Jackie on 07917 852631.

Alternatively, leave food outside the centre in Back Lane, North Duffield.