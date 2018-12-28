A DRINK driver crashed into a parked car and a 30mph roadside sign when more than twice the alcohol limit, York magistrates heard.

Police found Chris James Elmer, 42, “slumped over the steering wheel and appeared to be asleep” at the foot of the sign on Dijon Avenue, Acomb, said Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting.

He gave a breath test with a reading of 88 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Elmer, of Milner Street, Acomb, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £30 statutory surcharge.

For Elmer, Mark Partridge said he had been to a party in Beckfield Lane, Acomb, and had intended to stay overnight.

“He went outside at one point. He has no idea why he had decided to drive home,” said the defence barrister.

Ms Reeve said residents in Green Lane, Acomb, heard a loud bang just before 3am on Sunday November 18. One went outside to check on his Astra, which was parked outside his house and saw Elmer’s vehicle driving off into Dijon Avenue.

The Astra was “extensively damaged”.