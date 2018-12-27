THE external staircase at the Hospitium in Museum Gardens is set to be replaced after fears it has become a hazard.

The 14th century building was named the best wedding venue in Yorkshire at the English Wedding Awards this year.

A planning application has been submitted for new stairs to be installed at the Grade II-listed venue.

A statement says: "The [staircase] is now defective and is increasingly a hazard as it also functions as the fire escape stair for the upper hall of the Hospitium.

"The previous external staircase was replaced in 2006 but the staircase constructed utilised thinner sections of timber than the previous staircase and an inappropriate metal balustrade. The staircase structure is now weakened, the joints are opening up, and there is increasing movement which is alarming some users."

If the plans go ahead, the existing staircase will be removed and replaced with a "structurally sound" set of stairs fitting the appearance of the building.