A MAN has been jailed under a new law for assaulting two police officers in Bridlington on Christmas Eve.

Aaron Wilson, 39, of Astoria Court, Bridlington,pleaded guilty at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday and was sentenced under the new Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act to four months for the two assaults, which happened on Gordon Road.

Humberside Police said the officers suffered minor injuries, including a black eye and facial injuries, and they were being offered support. It added that the force would use the new legislation to seek prosecutions when such attacks were carried out.