A WOMAN who had cocaine at Fulford Road Police Station has been fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 statutory surcharge.

Lisa Marie Allen, 29, of Robinson Court, Walmgate, York, had been arrested on connection with other matters, York magistrates heard.

She handed over the drug when asked if she had anything on her that she shouldn’t and said she had “found it in town”.

Allen admitted possession of a bag of cocaine.