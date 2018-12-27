THE prosecution had to abandon a case alleging violence at York Races because police started it a day late, the city’s magistrates heard.

A 32-year-old Liverpudlian was ordered to attend court by postal requisition, accused of assault at Knavesmire on May 26.

They heard there had been a violent incident involving several spectators that day at the racecourse. But the court summons was issued six months and a day after the offence, and the law says such a summons must be issued within six months.

The CPS withdrew the case before the defendant was asked to give his plea.