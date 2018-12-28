A MAN arrested for aggressive drunken behaviour in a pub told magistrates “I do think the police officers’ behaviour was shocking”.

Jason Keith Bostock, 47, refused to calm down when police saw him behaving aggressively towards another man in the Hogshead pub on Huntington Road, said Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting.

He was so drunk, an officer had to hold him up, he struggled as they tried to arrest him and refused to co-operate with custody staff at Fulford Road Police Station, so was put straight in a cell, she said.

Bostock, of Rose Tree Grove, New Earswick, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. York magistrates fined him £100 with a £30 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He represented himself and claimed he didn’t have the opportunity to walk properly because police had “tied my feet up”.