A MAJOR scheme to upgrade Scarborough Bridge has come in more than £1 million under budget.

The improvement work will see the footbridge over the River Ouse widened and ramps installed at either end. The project had been due to cost about £4.8 million.

But a report prepared for a City of York Council meeting says the cost of the scheme has been reduced to about £3.6 million.

The remaining cash is set to be used to upgrade footpaths and cycleways on either side of the bridge.

Cllr Peter Dew, executive member for transport, welcomed the news. He said: “I am delighted to learn that we can offer further improvements for pedestrians and cyclists now that the initial cost of the Scarborough Bridge scheme has proved to be lower than was anticipated. These additional benefits will form part of the same scheme.”

Council officers, speaking at a meeting, said the extra work could include straightening the footpath running through the archway on the south side of the bridge to improve visibility.

There are also plans to widen the floodgate on the northern side of the bridge, replace the steps on to St Mary’s and St Mary’s Lane with a ramp and improve the crossing on Bootham at the top of St Mary’s to make it easier for cyclists to use. Once the designs have been completed, a decision will be made on the proposals at a separate meeting.

The council successfully bid for £1.9 million of funding from West Yorkshire Combined Authority for the scheme and £1.5 million from York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, with the rest of the money coming from the council’s transport budget.