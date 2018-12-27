YORK recycled slightly more waste last year and sent less rubbish to landfill, according to government figures.

Data says City of York Council sent 44.9 per cent of waste for recycling, reuse or composting last year, compared to 42.5 per cent the previous year.

And the amount of rubbish sent to landfill dropped from 59.6 per cent to just over 33 per cent.

Cllr Andrew Waller, York council’s executive member for the environment, welcomed the news after a “challenging year” for the authority's waste and recycling team.

He said: “This is a really positive step forward. We’ve already made some changes to our waste and recycling services this year, with more planned for 2019, so that we can give our frontline crews the chance to provide the best service possible to our residents.

“It’s been a challenging year for the service so to see our recycling figures increasing is great news and I’d like to thank staff for working extra days this year to help make this happen.

“Allerton Waste Recovery Park near Knaresborough is diverting York’s waste from landfill and instead using it to generate energy.

“This is enabling us and North Yorkshire to exceed our targets of recycling 50 per cent of waste by 2020. It is designed to save York and North Yorkshire about £250 million on household waste treatment costs over the 25-year life of the contract.”

A spokeswoman for the council added that the amount of waste recycled in York for the first quarter of 2018 was 57 per cent.

Earlier this month, Cllr Waller called for the price of bulky waste collection to be halved to make it easier for people to get rid of large items. Residents currently pay £44 for up to 10 items to be collected from outside their homes.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council still recycles the most waste of any local authority in the country, with 64.5 per cent of rubbish sent for recycling last year.

To find out when your next bin collection is, visit bincollections.azurewebsites.net.