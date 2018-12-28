THE developer behind a controversial proposal for 500 homes has insisted it will assist in the long-term protection and enhancement of an adjacent York nature reserve.

Jamie Gibbins, managing director of Barwood Land, has issued a vigorous defence of its plans for housing in Moor Lane, on land next to Askham Bog, which have now attracted more than 4,000 objections.

He said the site was presently within the green belt but had previously been identified by City of York Council as suitable for housing development.

"This application has been submitted now because of the continuing unacceptable delays in the production of the York Local Plan and the urgent need for new homes in the city, which faces a growing housing crisis," he said.

"These and other factors amount to very special circumstances sufficient for the council to grant permission and so enable the early delivery of much needed new housing and associated infrastructure in a sustainable location."

He said the application was supported by a comprehensive environmental impact assessment which drew on a series of technical studies, which all demonstrated that the site was 'entirely appropriate' for housing development.

This included detailed technical work in relation to the Bog and measures to ensure its permanent protection formed an integral part of the application proposals and would be delivered at the earliest stages of the site’s development, which would be phased over a number of years.

"Barwood Land has spent over six years undertaking a significant amount of technical work to understand and develop the scheme proposed," he said.

"It is because of this that we are confident that the proposals will have no adverse impact on the Bog and will demonstrate that they assist in the long- term protection and enhancement of the Bog for future generations, including through the creation of an impenetrable barrier to prevent continued trespassing via an informal access into the Bog from the north."

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has claimed the bog is a ‘truly exceptional site for wildlife’, which would be endangered by the development through disturbance to the water table, the loss of a green corridor for wildlife, domestic animals and vandalism.

But Mr Gibbins said he hoped the city recognised the 'many benefits' of the proposals.

He said the submission of a planning application would enable the council and an independent planning inspector to properly consider the evidence.

"This is an excellent location at which to meet some of York's urgent need for new housing, which has now reached an acute level," he said.

"The proposals are fully supported and technically robust. We are committed to the earliest possible delivery of the scheme subject only to planning permission being granted.

"We hope the city recognises the many benefits of our proposals, and we look forward to a constructive dialogue with the council during the determination process.”