YOUNG people in North Yorkshire have helped guide police policy on dealing with youth hate crime.

Since January 2018, North Yorkshire Police have recorded 67 hate crimes against under-18s, with almost two thirds motivated by race or ethnicity. Just over 10 per cent were due to sexual orientation and almost 7.5 per cent were over the victim’s disability.

The force developed a Children and Young People strategy with the North Yorkshire Youth Commission, following the commission’s research and survey of more than 1,500 young people which highlighted the key issues they were concerned about.

These included young people’s relationship with the police, online safety, how the police deal with young people with mental health problems, abusive relationships, drug and alcohol issues, and missing young people and exploitation.

The research also showed young people in North Yorkshire believed hate crime was increasing, negative use of social media made the problem worse, and people lack confidence to approach police over the problem.

Following the research, the force has worked with Barnardo’s Prouder Communities to speak with primary school pupils and raise awareness around LGBT+ issues, delivered hate crime training and resources for North Yorkshire Police officers and staff to help identify, support and signpost young people around their mental health and wellbeing, with further training planned next year.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan has also commissioned support services including independent victim advisers, counselling and restorative justice services for all victims of hate crime.

Inspector Ed Rogerson, the force’s Youth Engagement lead, said: “Hate crime and prejudices can ruin a young person’s life. Victims may be bullied, singled out, excluded or treated badly just because they are different. This can lead to a young person feeling isolated, scared and vulnerable. We want young people in North Yorkshire to know that we do not tolerate this – we are their police force, we are there for them, and we take their concerns as seriously.”

Mrs Mulligan said: “It is vital we give young people of voice, and I am very proud of the work the Youth Commission have done in raising awareness of hate crime amongst younger people. Arguably more important still is that their voice is listened to, and something changes as a result. I am therefore pleased to see the progress North Yorkshire Police have made in both engaging with young people about this topic, including new training.

“Hate crime can be devastating, with the impact long-lasting. I will continue to work with the Youth Commission, Chief Constable and others to stamp this crime out wherever possible, and provide the best support we can to those who need it.”

North Yorkshire Youth Commission member Simon Hoyle said: “It’s really important that we work to abolish unneeded discrimination so young people don’t feel defined by stereotypes.

“We need to ask how young people develop these attitudes in the first place, educate people and spread awareness of the impact. It’s a problem through the generations.”