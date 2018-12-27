CASTLE Howard, near York, has added extra days of Christmas by opening for the first time for “Twixmas”, the week between Christmas and New Year.

On show until December 31 will be the Twelve Days of Christmas decorations, designed by Charlotte Lloyd Webber and Bretta Gereke to illustrate the verses of the Christmas song throughout the country house. The displays celebrate Christmas traditions, including the Twelfth Night Ball held on January 6.

Adding to the Twixmas cheer will be magic shows by WonderPhil, alias Easingwold performer Phil Grainger. from tomorrow to Sunday at 11am and 1pm in the Christmas marquee next to the house. Tickets can be booked at castlehoward.co.uk.