A YORK service station with a space theme will undergo a redevelopment in the new year with the aim of making it "out of this world."

Inner Space Stations will revamp its service station on Hull Road. The project, which will start on January 2, is expected to take three months to complete.

Inner Space Stations service station was established more than 30 years ago and is recognisable by its distinctive sci-fi branding.

The station provides fuel and convenience products, as well as popular jet wash and car wash facilities.

The company also owns and operates an internal self storage centre on Layerthorpe in York, as well as three external storage locations in Dunnington, Hull Road and Hessay.

The new-look service station will launch in April and boast an even larger shop, a greater range of fresh fruit and vegetables, and even more wines, beers and spirits for customers to choose from.

The 24/7 space station will also introduce Stone Willy’s Kitchen, offering a selection of gourmet pizza and freshly made wraps, 24 hours a day.

For those who don’t need fuel, there will be additional parking spaces outside so customers can still buy items from the shop.

Graham Kennedy, owner of Inner Space Stations, said: “We are really excited to begin the next chapter of Hull Road service station. Our mantra is to be ‘simply the best’ so we have set out to create a space station that is out of this world. We currently provide over 9,000 customers with quality fuel and food each week and our aim is to become a one-stop-shop where our customers know they come to get everything they need.”

Inner Space Stations is renowned for their unique branding and fascination with space and sci-fi.

Operations manager, Sam Cook, commented: “Our Stormtroopers, Daleks and Transformers are fantastic, they are the heart of Inner Space Stations and attract new customers to our site every day. We want to bring the wow factor to the service station industry and continue to make our customers smile when they visit us each week.”

While work takes place at the service station, it will be operating from a temporary Portakabin, meaning customers will still be able to buy their fuel and an select range of products between the hours of 6am and 10pm, seven days a week.